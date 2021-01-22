Today’s poem is “Our home is this country” by Rita Joe, who was a Micmac poet and songwriter. She was born on Cape Breton Island and lived in East Bay, Nova Scotia until her death in 2007. She was the author of Poems of Rita Joe, L’nu and Indians We’re Called, Songs of Eskasoni, and We are the Dreamers Recent and early poems (Breton Books). She was awarded the Order of Canada. She began writing poetry after her children came home from grade school with homework that she thought was derogatory in its depiction of native people.

Our home is this country

by Rita Joe

Our home is this country

Across the windswept hills

With snow on Fields.

The cold air.

I like to think of our native life,

Curious, free;

And look at the stars

Sending icy messages.

My eyes see the cold face of the moon

Cast this net over the bay.

It seems

We are like the moon—

Born,

Grow slowly,

Then fade away, to reappear again

In a never-ending cycle.

Our lives go on

Until we are old and wise.

Then end.

We are no more,

Except we leave

A heritage that never dies.

from We are the Dreamers. Recent and early poetry (Breton Books)