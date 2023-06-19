Today's poem is Single Wide by Jeri Theriault. It is read by Julia Bouwsma.

Single Wide

you hate those long nights when

you can’t sleep you have only so

many calendar squares left only so

many hours moving like boxcars

into the slaughter yard cattle

spooked by what has happened

what will happen & you understand

at last what your mother said after

she bought the single wide 12 x 60

in a little park by the river with

paved driveways even a few trees

not so bad you thought as you

admired the symmetry of mobile

homes solidly immobile trailers

we used to call them as in trailer

court/trailer trash for her a kind

of do-it-yourself retirement home

& look a neighbor’s geraniums

space for tulips or tomatoes tiny

deck & inside a good place to pile

up books & watch Jeopardy to

shut out the near darkness her

solitaire hand on the table

crossword tv guide & for the

longest time you wouldn’t consider

what brought her here wouldn’t let

yourself hear what she didn’t say

when she said she was rehearsing

for her coffin like your father also

alone in his 200 square feet

rumbled by night trains near the

crossing three rooms if you count

the galley kitchen & bathroom

stacks of losing lottery tickets &

paperback titles you wouldn’t even

know about until after