This week's poem is Virtuoso by Leslie Moore. It is read by Gibson Fay-LeBlanc.

Virtuoso

Now that I have the app,

I can roll over in bed at 4:22 am,

wave my phone at the window,

tap record, and identify the bird

who's been trilling arias fortissimo

for the last half hour.

Not a migrant warbler,

tweeting sweet sweet sweet

I'm so sweet,

not a song sparrow calling

Madge-Madge-Madge,

put-on-your-tea-kettle-ettle-ettle.

The culprit is a common Robin,

the most abundant bird

on our block.

I thought they were too busy

catching worms to sing

complex cantatas.

Not this backyard Pavarotti,

tuning up before he tucks

into breakfast.

Not this early bird who opens

his throat and hits high Cs

in his morning reveille.

Cheerily, cheer up, cheer up,

he sings. Cheerily, wake up,

wake up! I hear.