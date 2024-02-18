Today's poem is Tasha by Gretchen Berg. It is read by Gibson Fay-LeBlanc.

Tasha

At Ferry Beach, she'd crouch,

catch his eye,

make sure he was hooked,

turn slowly away, next a head fake

just before turning it on.

With that Tina Turner tail,

she was always the fastest one

on the sand. She could scramble

up onto the roof of the car.

Once we got her to climb a tree.

Back home, she'd only stop herding

us once we sat down to watch TV,

eat ice cream & put our empty bowls

on the floor.

When neighborhood walks got slow

we carried her up the steps

and through the door

into her shrunken home:

the front hallway floor draped with old sheets.

Soon we started carrying

her downstairs, too.

When it was time, the quiet

vet and his tearful assistant drove

over in his maroon station wagon

to join us in the hall.

We took turns petting Tasha

Goodbye. You held her head in your lap.

Then the shot. A sigh. Done.

We wrapped her up, carried her

to the backyard hole

we'd already dug, cried in the rain

and took turns with the shovel.

We all kidded about getting our hands

on whatever it was that the vet used.

We could keep a stash in the freezer.

You know. For us. For later.

But now I don't want the stash.

Instead, I want that quiet vet & his tearful

assistant to drive up in the station wagon,

walk up the steps, and find us in the front

hallway where I'm lying on clean sheets

with my head in your lap.