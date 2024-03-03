Today's poem is Define Your Terms by Catherine Weiss. It is read by Samaa Abdurraqib.

Define Your Terms

At the end of the world there is no such thing

as a regrettable tattoo. At the end of the world

is a low fence, just tall enough to take you out

at the knees if you were to back into it accidentally.

At the end of the world there won't be anyone

to ask you to please ahem define "end" and "world".

There is an a cappella group singing your favorite

song for you at the end of the world. We are eating

cold green beans out of the can like a family.

We are holding hands and leaning to the edge.

It goes without saying, at the end of the world catharsis

is mandatory. At the end of the world is a magic orb

with birds inside it, the most beautiful birds you've ever seen.

At the end of the world everything you've seen

will make sense. Almost all of us will make it home.