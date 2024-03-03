© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
RADIO SERVICE NOTE: Listeners may experience broadcast issues due to system upgrades.
Poems from Here logo
Poems from Here

Define Your Terms

Published March 3, 2024 at 10:30 AM EST

Today's poem is Define Your Terms by Catherine Weiss. It is read by Samaa Abdurraqib.

Define Your Terms
At the end of the world there is no such thing
as a regrettable tattoo. At the end of the world
is a low fence, just tall enough to take you out
at the knees if you were to back into it accidentally.
At the end of the world there won't be anyone
to ask you to please ahem define "end" and "world".
There is an a cappella group singing your favorite
song for you at the end of the world. We are eating
cold green beans out of the can like a family.
We are holding hands and leaning to the edge.
It goes without saying, at the end of the world catharsis
is mandatory. At the end of the world is a magic orb
with birds inside it, the most beautiful birds you've ever seen.
At the end of the world everything you've seen
will make sense. Almost all of us will make it home.

Poems from Here