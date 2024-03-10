Today's poem is Introduction by Madeline Miele. It is read by Gibson Fay-LeBlanc.

Introduction

I was myself beside myself. That is where the poem

starts. It has to start there because the poem must

come from pain. In the poem, it is all emblem. My father

was gone and then my mother too. I was a child. I only knew

them in relation. Now there should be a turn

toward the natural world. Something about the light

or the fields of my childhood. There was an ocean, tall

grasses I did not see singly or stilled. It was always almost

winter light, the landscape gold then muted then back

to gold. There was always nothing to be done. I waited

for season. For someone to come. I crouched

in those tall grasses and pulled their roots up

from the sand. I called names so hard the sound circled

around the harbor and got lost. Now I need

to ask the poem a question it will not answer. Why

do we call back to us the things that want to be gone?

My second chance was this: one day I would leave

that life beside the sea and not think about the grasses

or the roots that lifted from the ground so easy

it was like they had never had reason to hold on to anything.