Today's poem is Things That I Wanted to Write Poetry About But Are Already Poems on Their Own by Calla James. It is read by Samaa Abdurraqib.

Things That I Wanted to Write Poetry About But Are Already Poems on Their Own

Faded black converse,

seven years old.

Daisies swaying

in the golden hour light.

Our shared inability

to say no.

The oranged sun tucking into bed

in the valley.

Our legs together on the bus;

the luck of us both

having worn shorts today.

A little bit of blue sky,

if you look carefully.

The way my tree

is growing in its pot

but I don't want

to have to plant it outside

so I put it in the shade

so it might stop growing.

The way that isn't true;

of course I'll leave it in the sun

so it may grow.

The way I must help it grow

to repay it for helping me grow.