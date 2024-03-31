Things That I Wanted to Write Poetry About But Are Already Poems on Their Own
Today's poem is Things That I Wanted to Write Poetry About But Are Already Poems on Their Own by Calla James. It is read by Samaa Abdurraqib.
Things That I Wanted to Write Poetry About But Are Already Poems on Their Own
Faded black converse,
seven years old.
Daisies swaying
in the golden hour light.
Our shared inability
to say no.
The oranged sun tucking into bed
in the valley.
Our legs together on the bus;
the luck of us both
having worn shorts today.
A little bit of blue sky,
if you look carefully.
The way my tree
is growing in its pot
but I don't want
to have to plant it outside
so I put it in the shade
so it might stop growing.
The way that isn't true;
of course I'll leave it in the sun
so it may grow.
The way I must help it grow
to repay it for helping me grow.