Today's poem is Pâté by Jonathan Pessant. It is read by Gibson Fay-LeBlanc.

Pâté

for Selma

How much more love

can my black cat give

me than to leave me

the best parts

of an eviscerated squirrel?

I wonder about all those other

cat owners that fling their gifts

with sticks, that kick hearts

with the tip of their shoes,

wrap livers in tissue

trashing odes to vitality.

Not me! I put the livers and hearts

in a snack-sized Ziploc bag

and freeze them into nutrient nuggets.

Once every two weeks

after collecting sufficient organs

I dice them finely, dust them

with pepper, salt, splash EVOO

and sauté with onions, olives.

I share with Selma.

The first morsel goes to her,

she licks the demitasse spoon,

lick after lick, until clean.