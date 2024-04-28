Today's poem is Morning Sheds Light by Mark Saba. It is read by Samaa Abdurraqib.

Morning Sheds Light

Morning sheds its light

on the dead, each still fern

and emerald leaf a phantom

of dusk, pinned in a place

of false hope, of all

that will not last. It's as if

Earth's heart beat once

its electricity holding

for this intimate portrait —

the tide still deciding where

it will go, animals awakened

but shocked into inaction.

A pulse then gathers in defiance

breaking through this premonition.

The hours ascend, light turns to shade

and tiny footsteps dent the forest floor.