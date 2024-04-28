© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Poems from Here

Morning Sheds Light

Published April 28, 2024 at 10:30 AM EDT

Today's poem is Morning Sheds Light by Mark Saba. It is read by Samaa Abdurraqib.

Morning Sheds Light

Morning sheds its light
on the dead, each still fern
and emerald leaf a phantom
of dusk, pinned in a place

of false hope, of all
that will not last. It's as if
Earth's heart beat once
its electricity holding

for this intimate portrait —
the tide still deciding where
it will go, animals awakened
but shocked into inaction.

A pulse then gathers in defiance
breaking through this premonition.
The hours ascend, light turns to shade
and tiny footsteps dent the forest floor.

