Morning Sheds Light
Today's poem is Morning Sheds Light by Mark Saba. It is read by Samaa Abdurraqib.
Morning Sheds Light
Morning sheds its light
on the dead, each still fern
and emerald leaf a phantom
of dusk, pinned in a place
of false hope, of all
that will not last. It's as if
Earth's heart beat once
its electricity holding
for this intimate portrait —
the tide still deciding where
it will go, animals awakened
but shocked into inaction.
A pulse then gathers in defiance
breaking through this premonition.
The hours ascend, light turns to shade
and tiny footsteps dent the forest floor.