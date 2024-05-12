Today's poem is Maine Woman Climbs Bald by Nancy Walters. It is read by Julia Bouwsma.

Maine Woman Climbs Bald

By nightfall, her knees swell into grapefruits,

Tightly wrapped in rugged canvas pants.

The jean's inner seams shush as they brush

in uncommon sideswipe rubbing.

Each fruit with its lumps, ligaments, bumps,

bone on bone, mutter gravelly grumbles.

As she descends on particular rocks, shocking pops

and cracks punctuate, for variety's sake, accompanied

by swallowed grunts, and not quite audible colorful curses

from mouth of the knees' sweating owner.

She is loving this. This hiking, This proving, this pushing through.

A lifetime of women's joint-wearing-out work is behind her. Jobs

can't rob her of a lifetime love of mountains and pushing her limits.

Not content with dawdling on flat deer paths, alone and white haired,

she wants boulders and summiting peaks.

Her body is forced to produce protective balloon pillows for her knees.

She will not conform.

People will say she has outlived common sense.

She will say,

I can still climb the tower, and the panorama still waits for me.