© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Poems from Here logo
Poems from Here

Maine Woman Climbs Bald

Published May 12, 2024 at 10:30 AM EDT

Today's poem is Maine Woman Climbs Bald by Nancy Walters. It is read by Julia Bouwsma.

Maine Woman Climbs Bald

By nightfall, her knees swell into grapefruits,
Tightly wrapped in rugged canvas pants.
The jean's inner seams shush as they brush
in uncommon sideswipe rubbing.
Each fruit with its lumps, ligaments, bumps,
bone on bone, mutter gravelly grumbles.
As she descends on particular rocks, shocking pops
and cracks punctuate, for variety's sake, accompanied
by swallowed grunts, and not quite audible colorful curses
from mouth of the knees' sweating owner.
She is loving this. This hiking, This proving, this pushing through.

A lifetime of women's joint-wearing-out work is behind her. Jobs
can't rob her of a lifetime love of mountains and pushing her limits.
Not content with dawdling on flat deer paths, alone and white haired,
she wants boulders and summiting peaks.
Her body is forced to produce protective balloon pillows for her knees.
She will not conform.
People will say she has outlived common sense.
She will say,
I can still climb the tower, and the panorama still waits for me.

Poems from Here