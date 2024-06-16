pillow talk
Today's poem is pillow talk by Audrey Gidman. It is read by Julia Bouwsma.
pillow talk
a crest of areola just above a hemline. plum cotton. window cracked open. lace curtains. my lover painting on the floor. paper cranes. silk thread. gold chain on her ankle. a bowl of dried roses. collarbones.
whiskey. a storm. a storm & a boat. when they leave. when they come back. striated granite. a ribcage.
gravestones. wrists. sparrows on a telephone wire. 4 o'clock in the morning. snow.
blood. chrysanthemums. heartbeats. snow.
birch trees. bare feet. their eyelashes. home. their eyelashes. home. a river.
stubbed toes. dry mouth. childhood.
a bowl of water on the ground. a bowl catching grief. a bowl catching grief like rainwater. bowl of water catching. catching water. catching grief. catching grief in a bowl. catching grief in a bowl like rainwater. catching grief. hands full of water. catching. then letting go.
bluebirds. a bluebird in a maple. a cardinal. birthing. then letting go.
loons on a lake at sunrise. accordions cutting loose over water. cutting loose through mountains. banjos plucking by a campfire. a long hug after such a long time. then letting go.