Today's poem is pillow talk by Audrey Gidman. It is read by Julia Bouwsma.

pillow talk

a crest of areola just above a hemline. plum cotton. window cracked open. lace curtains. my lover painting on the floor. paper cranes. silk thread. gold chain on her ankle. a bowl of dried roses. collarbones.

whiskey. a storm. a storm & a boat. when they leave. when they come back. striated granite. a ribcage.

gravestones. wrists. sparrows on a telephone wire. 4 o'clock in the morning. snow.

blood. chrysanthemums. heartbeats. snow.

birch trees. bare feet. their eyelashes. home. their eyelashes. home. a river.

stubbed toes. dry mouth. childhood.

a bowl of water on the ground. a bowl catching grief. a bowl catching grief like rainwater. bowl of water catching. catching water. catching grief. catching grief in a bowl. catching grief in a bowl like rainwater. catching grief. hands full of water. catching. then letting go.

bluebirds. a bluebird in a maple. a cardinal. birthing. then letting go.

loons on a lake at sunrise. accordions cutting loose over water. cutting loose through mountains. banjos plucking by a campfire. a long hug after such a long time. then letting go.