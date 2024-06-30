Today's poem is Foot Bridge Over the Passy; One Million Shades by Etta Iris. It is read by Julia Bouwsma.

Foot Bridge Over the Passy; One Million Shades

See—Below this cement;

These stones lifting me—There,

the water is casting shadows over

and over itself; White-grey etched

upon with blue-grey and moving,

moving, the patterns of dark—

Black, perhaps, but really—

Transparent; You can see—

Down.

Listen—Behind the cars rushing—

High on that bridge—Route 1 disappearing

into the mist; they push past,

no pause, overpowering most—But, still;

The birds, the wind, the slowed footsteps

of those people with their eyes

Open.

Understand—underneath the speed,

the hatred, the greed—What is forgotten

is not always lost:

The wood, green with chemicals

still harbors barnacles—Still shows grain;

Still whispers of life. In that field—

Beside the highway—There was

a factory (potatoes) humming

But it went up in smoke and now—

It is a field of clover; Green

and white and growing through

the Rain.

Think—Through the blackness

because—Like shadows on this brackish river

the dark is sometimes what allows us to

See—and then, like the barnacles,

we can fight. And like the clover,

we can grow. And like the water,

we can be a million things

at the same time, we can love—

and even if it breaks our hearts

and we cry from the mist

like the seagull we must remember:

the earth is standing with us—

Carrying us—

In her every breath

So that we can have this moment

and, perhaps,

the Next.