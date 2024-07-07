Today's poem is Whose Woods by Mike Bove. It is read by Gibson Fay-LeBlanc.

Whose Woods

We walk the path by the pond

to see six acres

recently up for sale.

The dog's nose

whispers above deer tracks.

How long until it will sell,

you want to know,

how many houses and where

will the road go?

There and there, I point,

and we see flags of neon tape

tied at intervals around young maples.

When I was your age

I was with friends

in the trees and one day

there were the same

little flags. We knew

our woods were lost.

We pulled them all down

anyway, in case there was a chance.

And now you see a flash of white.

And now four deer bounce out ahead.

And now the dog yelps and pulls.

You say you'll be sad

when the houses come,

and the road.

A red-tail appears and makes circles

over the pond.