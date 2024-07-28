Today's poem is The problem with talking about physics by Lulu Liu. It is read by Julia Bouwsma.

The problem with talking about physics

Aspens doing something in the wind.

— Robert Haas

Then, when finally we were

no longer hungry, talk

turned to the end of the Universe.

The kitchen light hummed. Your hand

turned, lifting

and placing things on the table, and we

felt as near to oblivion

as a pile of kindling. You

wanted to know how it will end,

all this, so we huddled around

the three topological

infinities, and I struck

the match.

Light and murmur, time

like the head of a cauliflower,

maybe. You laughed. You were enchanted,

but I felt as ashamed of your

wide eyes as

if I had told you a lie.

Badly, I wanted to feed you wonder

in that tiny pill.

To say even the word, infinite,

it's too easy—

and too provocative, and

you were enchanted, but I felt

as dull as cloth: as if I had

picked up your oranges from the bowl

and juggled them — ta-da —

I'm sorry. There is real

wonder. And sometimes I do

feel that wonder, too. Sometimes

I look into that dark hole

sky and I know that your God

is my infinite. But, no, I can't

tell you more. I'm sorry, I don't

know what any of it means.