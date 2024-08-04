Define Your Terms
Today's poem is Define Your Terms by Catherine Weiss. It is read by Samaa Abdurraqib.
Define Your Terms
At the end of the world there is no such thing
as a regrettable tattoo. At the end of the world
cows repose in a cool meadow. At the end of the world
is a low fence, just tall enough to take you out
at the knees if you were to back into it accidentally.
At the end of the world there won't be anyone
to ask you to please ahem define "end" and "world".
There is an a cappella group singing your favorite
song for you at the end of the world. We are eating
cold green beans out of the can like a family.
We are holding hands and leaning to the edge.
It goes without saying, at the end of the world catharsis
is mandatory. At the end of the world is a magic orb
with birds inside it, the most beautiful birds you've ever seen.
At the end of the world everything you've seen
will make sense. Almost all of us will make it home.