Today's poem is My Other Grandmother's Basket by Littlefawnn Ketchum. It is read by Julia Bouwsma.

My Other Grandmother's Basket

High on the shelf amongst the candles and old books

Sits my other grandmother's basket.

Having been hidden away

It now stands on display

It's my other grandmother's basket.

She gave it to a friend to keep safe and conceal

Stashed away sat my other grandmother's basket.

When we look inside I see what she had to hide

Remnants of her culture, a headband, and trinkets.

Treasures she'd beaded so they wouldn't be confiscated

Tucked away in a trusted friend's attic

Sat and sat and sat

My other grandmother's basket.