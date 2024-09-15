My Other Grandmother's Basket
Today's poem is My Other Grandmother's Basket by Littlefawnn Ketchum. It is read by Julia Bouwsma.
My Other Grandmother's Basket
High on the shelf amongst the candles and old books
Sits my other grandmother's basket.
Having been hidden away
It now stands on display
It's my other grandmother's basket.
She gave it to a friend to keep safe and conceal
Stashed away sat my other grandmother's basket.
When we look inside I see what she had to hide
Remnants of her culture, a headband, and trinkets.
Treasures she'd beaded so they wouldn't be confiscated
Tucked away in a trusted friend's attic
Sat and sat and sat
My other grandmother's basket.