You're a Real Mariner Now
Today's poem is You're a Real Mariner Now by Nicole Chvatal. It is read by Samaa Abdurraqib.
You're a Real Mariner Now
From the car, the Atlantic is a blue passport cover.
But way out in the middle it's a disco,
hard stomping plates of inhales, easily spun
into whorls of foam that catch the light
and shine it back onto my front,
unpredictable as a first date.
When it comes to love I've never felt ready
for the strike and travel of waves
spraying against my life jacket while I smile,
pretending to have a good time, holding onto
anything familiar in a death grip — grab
bar bolted into the stern, familiar songs
blaring from the classic rock station
of his speed boat — tipsy in cheap flip flops,
so not a sailor, so not a first mate as we gun
through the delta of the Sasanoa
and Kennebec toward the thrash
of open sapphire. Put me back
on land, firm ground, grassy knolls,
any field of gold that grows wildflowers,
so I can catch my breath. Still, it was unbelievably
hot when he told me, you're a real mariner now.