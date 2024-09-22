Today's poem is You're a Real Mariner Now by Nicole Chvatal. It is read by Samaa Abdurraqib.

You're a Real Mariner Now

From the car, the Atlantic is a blue passport cover.

But way out in the middle it's a disco,

hard stomping plates of inhales, easily spun

into whorls of foam that catch the light

and shine it back onto my front,

unpredictable as a first date.

When it comes to love I've never felt ready

for the strike and travel of waves

spraying against my life jacket while I smile,

pretending to have a good time, holding onto

anything familiar in a death grip — grab

bar bolted into the stern, familiar songs

blaring from the classic rock station

of his speed boat — tipsy in cheap flip flops,

so not a sailor, so not a first mate as we gun

through the delta of the Sasanoa

and Kennebec toward the thrash

of open sapphire. Put me back

on land, firm ground, grassy knolls,

any field of gold that grows wildflowers,

so I can catch my breath. Still, it was unbelievably

hot when he told me, you're a real mariner now.