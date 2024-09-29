Today's poem is 34: To Autumn by Christian Barter. It is read by Gibson Fay-LeBlanc.

34: To Autumn

Mariah, as the light comes later and later,

what sings is right to the point: the crow's shrieked Wait!

down a long hall, the tuneless laughter

of a pileated, breaking apart the quiet.

And the cool of the driveway in the dawn

is like a glimpse of my own window after

a sleep so deep I'm not sure where I've woken.

I have made it, Lord, through another summer

and I'm here to collect on the promise of the cold:

cold clarity, things as they really are—

cold beauty, and cold truth—the sky, set down

its burden of pollutants, bringing me

the mountains from across the bay—so clear

that if the earth were flat, you could see forever.

