Today's poem is Living in the News by Hannah Burroughs. It is read by Samaa Abdurraqib.

Living in the News

Yesterday, I watched the newshour

while I washed dishes. I saw a man

clutching the body of his small

daughter, her long black curls

flopping over the crook of his arm. His friends

flanked him on the narrow street, gripping

his shoulders, his elbows, like they'd hold

him as he held her—if he'd let them.

I thought about my luck to be born

here, where the sun rises over wide,

peaceful fields that my children

never saw a tank cross. At

sunrise, thousands of

spider webs twist and glint between

columns of grass. I thought about

my stupid stresses (end of quarter

grades, all those college recs)

and how observing their

stupidity doesn't banish them.

Today, I woke early to this

note on the kitchen table:

There is a

Shooter in Lewiston

who is on the run and

school is canceled

Love -Solomon

Since he could write

thank-you notes,

he's signed off -Solomon. Add

love! we always said. He'd shrug,

embarrassed. This rare

Love said: I'm sorry to share this

horror with you, but

we still have each other,

we're all ok. It was the

softening of a blow from my

14 year old—a strange reversal.

In the next reversal, I went first

to the local, not national, news to

read about a mass shooting. I saw a photo

of a woman waiting at the reunification

center, her strong hand covering her

face. Her love was playing pool at

Schemengees Bar and Grille, the caption

read. His friend was critically injured. She'd

looked for her love all night, she'd

called all the area hospitals.

I want to grip her shoulder. I

want to grip everyone's shoulder. I

write a poem instead.