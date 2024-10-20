Quahogue
Today's poem is Quahogue by Sally Bliumis-Dunn. It is read by Gibson Fay-LeBlanc.
Quahogue
Along the shore like white eyelids,
bleached dead clams.
I see one that is alive.
I stop and watch it open.
The two locked lids of its dull shell,
let emerge a delicate foot,
like a white peony petal
that lifts the grains of sand
burying itself, until what's left
is a pucker on the tidal flats, pulsing.
The sand is freckled with many such holes
and I feel let in on a secret
as when I caught the scraps
of your voice and I knocked
and you showed me the letter
from your father who left when you were five
and you told me that you read it,
sometimes aloud, its white rectangle, a door
you keep open like a clam's thin syphon.