Today's poem is Quahogue by Sally Bliumis-Dunn. It is read by Gibson Fay-LeBlanc.

Quahogue

Along the shore like white eyelids,

bleached dead clams.

I see one that is alive.

I stop and watch it open.

The two locked lids of its dull shell,

let emerge a delicate foot,

like a white peony petal

that lifts the grains of sand

burying itself, until what's left

is a pucker on the tidal flats, pulsing.

The sand is freckled with many such holes

and I feel let in on a secret

as when I caught the scraps

of your voice and I knocked

and you showed me the letter

from your father who left when you were five

and you told me that you read it,

sometimes aloud, its white rectangle, a door

you keep open like a clam's thin syphon.