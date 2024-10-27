Today's poem is Creeps by Sidney Wade. It is read by Julia Bouwsma.

Creeps

today is just

like yesterday

except for

a swim

across

the lake

whose water

creeps

me out most

always has

since long ago

when I first

discerned

the rusty

devil's claws

in the shallows

under my

canoe

that seemed

to strain to leap

from the lake

bed up

to drag

me and my

tipsy craft

down in

their jagged

clutch

nevertheless

I jump

into the cold

black

water and tie

the swim

ring to my

ankle in case

of cramp

or worse what

could be worse

I'll tell you

it's when

you reach

the deep

interior

a quarter

mile

from either

solid shore

and that

dark beast

who's kept

to those

silent depths

forever

will look up

and notice

above him

in the blue

a feast

two naked legs

winking whitely

in the high

firmament

of his world

and who will

surely rise

to investigate

what might

be for him

a revelation

of flavor

and swirl

akin

to that

of an oyster

or maybe

a pearl

on toast