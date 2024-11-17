© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Poems from Here logo
Poems from Here

Loon Cove

Published November 17, 2024 at 10:30 AM EST

Today's poem is Loon Cove by Matt O'Donnell. It is read by Julia Bouwsma.

Loon Cove

Local knowledge tells of good fishing
on the southern lip. He rests his paddle, drifts
with the canoe in quiet water over a ledge
that runs the lake's width. The line unspools
an arcing trill while, silent as bait,
he casts again toward the rocks, sees her there,
treading water where, stretched, she could stand.
He reels back to that time when, regardless of words,
they curled in the dry sand, searched the clouds
lightening from rain sinking Pine Island
just to the west. With one stroke he could change
momentum, pull away—or closer—a wake in swirls.
The only movement is the curdled air of a loon
echoing for its mate somewhere nearer shore.

Poems from Here