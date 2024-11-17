Today's poem is Loon Cove by Matt O'Donnell. It is read by Julia Bouwsma.

Loon Cove

Local knowledge tells of good fishing

on the southern lip. He rests his paddle, drifts

with the canoe in quiet water over a ledge

that runs the lake's width. The line unspools

an arcing trill while, silent as bait,

he casts again toward the rocks, sees her there,

treading water where, stretched, she could stand.

He reels back to that time when, regardless of words,

they curled in the dry sand, searched the clouds

lightening from rain sinking Pine Island

just to the west. With one stroke he could change

momentum, pull away—or closer—a wake in swirls.

The only movement is the curdled air of a loon

echoing for its mate somewhere nearer shore.