Today's poem is Naming It by Stuart Kestenbaum. It is read by Gibson Fay-LeBlanc.

Naming It

In my favorite Gary Larson cartoon

a crazed man holds an open paint can in one hand,

a dripping brush in the other.

He has painted the word 'dog' on his dog,

'cat' on his cat, 'the house' on his house.

He's labeled the garbage can and even his own

pants and shirt. "Now!" he says, "That

should clear up a few things around here."

Today I may be that man, climbing up

Borestone Mountain, naming as much

as I can on my ascent- Eastern Hemlock,

American Beech, Red-stemmed Feather Moss

Smooth Rock Tripe, Tree Lungwort.

I see Labrador Tea, the tiny shrub

that's part of the rhododendron family,

which I first saw trembling in a cold

early summer wind in Newfoundland last year.

I think that this is the language of forest

and I introduce myself to the flora on my ascent.

But this is not their native tongue. Everything I see

is nameless and connected. Where does

the chaga mushroom begin and the birch bark end?

Where does the fallen fir end and the soil begin?

The spruce roots wrap the metamorphic rocks

and make their own metaphor

telling us that everything holds

something else in its own way.

Underneath, the roots are touching rock and soil,

telling stories in the dark,

conducting chemistry experiments

without exchanging a word.