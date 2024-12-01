Today's poem is Rendezvous with Ghost by Cate Marvin. It is read by Julia Bouwsma.

Rendezvous with Ghost

Did it transpire to rise from beneath the floorboards?

Did it escape into the room through a heating vent?

Suddenly, my head, palpable as an apple, felt its eyes.

The folding chairs woven into the room by their rows.

The shining caps of knees bent that belonged to bodies

that sat with ears attentive as rabbits struck midfield

by a passing motor. The poem being read gave us back

the image of those metallic blankets underneath which

migrant children in pictures slept. It was then I felt it.

It was not like saying It has been so long, where have

you been, though I felt that. It was not like saying, Nice

you finally turned up, where's my ice cream? And though

it did tickle, I once read about a person who was tickled

to death. It felt like the opposite of death, which means

I felt my hands lying like quiet historians on my lap,

as if my books had been alphabetized behind my back.

I'd been waiting so long I'd given up. I'd always hoped

it'd be grandiflorous, sweet as a clove cigarette, or shot

through with delinquency, circumspect. It was a fancy

fashioned from the idiocy of loneliness, bad as a shark

movie, sad as an orphan's eyes in propaganda in which

the child you sponsored did not exist. It is memory like

this. Once, we curled inside an elegy like a worm inside

a jumping bean. Afterward, I stood and left, walked

the halls of the historic hotel, found my face in a mirror,

and told no one. But I love him. I love him. I love him.