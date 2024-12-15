© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Poems from Here logo
Poems from Here

Nothing Lasts

Published December 15, 2024 at 10:30 AM EST

Today's poem is Nothing Lasts by Deborah Cummins. It is read by Gibson Fay-LeBlanc.

Nothing Lasts

Not this morning's errant wind gust,
its only intention to have merely been.

The perfectly ripe nectarine, its juices
running down my chin. Not me,

This body built for an ending.
This container of my many selves.

Spaces where things can begin
to go wrong. The indiscernible

click. The tiny catch in the gears.
Some switch failing to flip.

Our bodies, with their elegiac
backbeats, built for an ending.

Meanwhile, just beyond my window,
clouds impeccable, tides unstoppable.

Meanwhile, joy is dispatched
from who knows where,

When sunlight pours down
and I can almost smell the blue.

Poems from Here