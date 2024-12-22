© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Signal Notice: WBQA 96.7 is running at low signal power for the next few weeks. Click here for other ways to listen to Maine Public Classical.
Poems from Here logo
Poems from Here

Who

Published December 22, 2024 at 10:30 AM EST

Today's poem is Who by Meg Stout. It is read by Julia Bouwsma.

Who

When we exited the car
after the late-night emergency visit,

the owl was hooting.
I brushed the hospital smell from my sleeves

and listened: hoot hoot ho-
hooo cutting through the not quite night

not quite morning air: everything ink.
The medicine that had revolted

through the center of me shivered
and spread, mollified now, like a preening lion

and you pressed the blip blip
on the key fob. Hard frost so tardy

the seasons rubbed up
against each other: fallen leaves

among thriving peppers, crickets
scraping wings under zinnias

now muted in the gloom. I was not dying,
maybe not close, but you startled

at my illness, packed my purse,
forwent sleep to drive us:

unknown to anyone we passed,
unseen by anyone

in the sleeping city—me to you
and you to me,

wheels on this paved road,
songs in this indifferent forest.

Poems from Here