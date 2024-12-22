Today's poem is Who by Meg Stout. It is read by Julia Bouwsma.

Who

When we exited the car

after the late-night emergency visit,

the owl was hooting.

I brushed the hospital smell from my sleeves

and listened: hoot hoot ho-

hooo cutting through the not quite night

not quite morning air: everything ink.

The medicine that had revolted

through the center of me shivered

and spread, mollified now, like a preening lion

and you pressed the blip blip

on the key fob. Hard frost so tardy

the seasons rubbed up

against each other: fallen leaves

among thriving peppers, crickets

scraping wings under zinnias

now muted in the gloom. I was not dying,

maybe not close, but you startled

at my illness, packed my purse,

forwent sleep to drive us:

unknown to anyone we passed,

unseen by anyone

in the sleeping city—me to you

and you to me,

wheels on this paved road,

songs in this indifferent forest.