Today's poem is Just the Same by Anne Rankin. It is read by Samaa Abdurraqib.

just the same

all those times the raising of our angrily married voices

sent the dogs scrambling for cover; how cruel

we were not to have held our tongues

in order to keep their peace.

in the year of our engagement,

dogless but hopeful we used to cringe

at the childless pair in the flat below

screaming the night away—

their coupled rage going projectile, objects flying

then crash-landing, walls teeming

with shrieking. worst of all,

their dog—unhappy witness to their sickness—

wimpering.

we'd see the woman and her hooded eyes

skulk to her car the next day, seemingly no worse

for wear, other than the whole downtrodden vibe.

the guy was another story; he'd creep over, flirt with me

when I took out the trash. we wondered

whether to call someone, if only for the dog's sake.

you said we shouldn't intrude, even though

he made me nervous.

and the dog.

there was the matter of the dog.

fistful of years later, our pre-divorced,

should-have-been-asundered selves

would inflict the same

wedlocked woe

on our own sweet dogs.

okay, maybe not that exactly—

no glass was ever smashed to shatters—but we broke

things just the same.