© 2025 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Poems from Here logo
Poems from Here

Variations on Place (excerpt)

Published January 12, 2025 at 10:30 AM EST

Today's poem is an excerpt from Variations on Place by Noel Tague. It is read by Julia Bouwsma.

Variations on Place (excerpt)

I close my eyes
and recite my way through

the house like a Roman
in a memory palace.

The house feels like it is waiting
for its ghost and I

oblige, the haunting reciprocal.
I let the golden light of pine

floorboards fill me, lay
in all the beds,

look through sheer curtains
at the hemlocks

whose long arms meet
in prayer above the river.

It is always dusk here.
I conjure the Victorian

sconces in the bedrooms,
which lay deep

in darkness
when I was a child. Small

terror, rushing into the realm
of monsters, hand grasping

for the lamp's square
switch. My own children

will never know the place,
its dreams and phantoms. A house

frequently inhabited inscribes
habits of movement on the body:

the child in me,
reaching in the dark.

The parts of me
that went down with the eaves.

Poems from Here