Today's poem is an excerpt from Variations on Place by Noel Tague. It is read by Julia Bouwsma.

Variations on Place (excerpt)

I close my eyes

and recite my way through

the house like a Roman

in a memory palace.

The house feels like it is waiting

for its ghost and I

oblige, the haunting reciprocal.

I let the golden light of pine

floorboards fill me, lay

in all the beds,

look through sheer curtains

at the hemlocks

whose long arms meet

in prayer above the river.

It is always dusk here.

I conjure the Victorian

sconces in the bedrooms,

which lay deep

in darkness

when I was a child. Small

terror, rushing into the realm

of monsters, hand grasping

for the lamp's square

switch. My own children

will never know the place,

its dreams and phantoms. A house

frequently inhabited inscribes

habits of movement on the body:

the child in me,

reaching in the dark.

The parts of me

that went down with the eaves.