Today's poem is Untitled #3 by Littlefawnn Ketchum. It is read by Julia Bouwsma.

Untitled #3

Sunset on the river

Quiet gliding, contained by rocky, grassy shores

The Kennebec pours from the headwaters

In the mountains to the choppy banks of the bay

Mountain clear and ocean salt

Mix and marry in their brackish bed.

The river is community where sturgeon and seal

frolic, hunt, live and die.

Where turtles swim with Eagles

This is the place my ancestors traveled like highways.

Canoes and kayaks

patient and hungry the diligent hawk sits

scanning the rippling water below.

Bats and sparrows circle in the sky the clouds provide the backdrop

for a moment life is still and bustling

I sit in the still watching the bustle

I write about the sunset

my soundtrack is the humming of humans, nature and the city.

Here I am home.