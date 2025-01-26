Untitled #3
Today's poem is Untitled #3 by Littlefawnn Ketchum. It is read by Julia Bouwsma.
Untitled #3
Sunset on the river
Quiet gliding, contained by rocky, grassy shores
The Kennebec pours from the headwaters
In the mountains to the choppy banks of the bay
Mountain clear and ocean salt
Mix and marry in their brackish bed.
The river is community where sturgeon and seal
frolic, hunt, live and die.
Where turtles swim with Eagles
This is the place my ancestors traveled like highways.
Canoes and kayaks
patient and hungry the diligent hawk sits
scanning the rippling water below.
Bats and sparrows circle in the sky the clouds provide the backdrop
for a moment life is still and bustling
I sit in the still watching the bustle
I write about the sunset
my soundtrack is the humming of humans, nature and the city.
Here I am home.