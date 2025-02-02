Today's poem is Language Lesson by Shir Kehila. It is read by Gibson Fay-LeBlanc.

Language Lesson

My student and I practice

the verb "to miss." I recite

in English, and he translates:

You're missing three ingredients

for cake; She missed him

last night at the concert; They're missing

twenty thousand dollars

for a house. Ha! My student laughs.

I know, I say. I had to imagine

they were lucky—that they could, perhaps,

find a way. I am restless, I say,

and my student translates: missing rest.

Impatient: missing patience.

Unconfident, insatiable, directionless—all

misfortunes named miss. I'm reminded

of The North Wood Hermit, who lived,

for twenty seven years, as a myth

in the forest of Maine: who was caught,

one night, sweeping marshmallows

and smarties and Humpty Dumpty

chips off a camp's kitchen shelf.

The snacks' routine vanishing

had revealed his proximity; their absence,

his presence. Children miss

manners, my student says, meaning

impolite, and I say right, meaning

grammatically, and we go on

like this, listing voids—both having,

we discover, so much more to say.