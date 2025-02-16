Today's poem is Grapefruit by Carl Little. It is read by Gibson Fay-LeBlanc.

Grapefruit

After halving the pink-hued fruit

using the skinny knife to cut around wedges

and taking up your appointed spoon

to slip slivers into your mouth,

you look ahead, anticipating the largest pieces,

what they'll feel like on your tongue

barely touching your teeth

on the way to the throat.

And when done, rushing as usual,

there's your main squeeze, ravaged half

wrung into a cup brought to the lips

like devotion near the end of some

ceremony, blood-and-body portion

when we kneel and partake

and look floorward, the world

sweet, bitter, and wanting.