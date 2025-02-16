Grapefruit
Today's poem is Grapefruit by Carl Little. It is read by Gibson Fay-LeBlanc.
Grapefruit
After halving the pink-hued fruit
using the skinny knife to cut around wedges
and taking up your appointed spoon
to slip slivers into your mouth,
you look ahead, anticipating the largest pieces,
what they'll feel like on your tongue
barely touching your teeth
on the way to the throat.
And when done, rushing as usual,
there's your main squeeze, ravaged half
wrung into a cup brought to the lips
like devotion near the end of some
ceremony, blood-and-body portion
when we kneel and partake
and look floorward, the world
sweet, bitter, and wanting.