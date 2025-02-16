Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Poems from Here logo
Poems from Here

Grapefruit

Published February 16, 2025 at 10:30 AM EST

Today's poem is Grapefruit by Carl Little. It is read by Gibson Fay-LeBlanc.

Grapefruit

After halving the pink-hued fruit
using the skinny knife to cut around wedges

and taking up your appointed spoon
to slip slivers into your mouth,

you look ahead, anticipating the largest pieces,
what they'll feel like on your tongue

barely touching your teeth
on the way to the throat.

And when done, rushing as usual,
there's your main squeeze, ravaged half

wrung into a cup brought to the lips
like devotion near the end of some

ceremony, blood-and-body portion
when we kneel and partake

and look floorward, the world
sweet, bitter, and wanting.

Poems from Here