Today's poem is Note Left for When You Wake by Susan Bates. It is read by Julia Bouwsma.

Note Left for When You Wake



After Distant Thunder by Andrew Wyeth

Binoculars were missing from the peg.

Thought I'd find you here—those caramel

slacks show off the grasses' gold. Heading back

to the easel. Hope you don't get wet. Find

me before you change for dinner. My brush

needs to follow the folds of your cuff and outline

each button. Save me some blueberries.