Today's poem is Ashes by Abi Mae Witham. It is read by Arisa White.

Ashes

If the walls could speak,

it would be that

of depravity.

Slamming doors,

broken windows.

Memories buried in every hole,

every crevice,

of crumbling plaster.

My pain, factitious,

as if it never happened.

I'm coughing.

A cigarette is left burning,

as their attention turns to

something more burdening.

Even though,

i'm breathing

their secondhand smoke.