Today's poem is United We'll Stand by Robert Petrillo. It is read by Arisa White.

United We'll Stand

The Rod & Gun Club members stand to pledge

allegiance to a principled idea. They've sworn

an oath they do not lightly take and yet allege

a slate of lies that threaten and have torn

the fabric of our common flag. These mostly men

whose iron backs and calloused hands would dredge

a swamp in search of truth have sunk into a fen

misled by phony prophets spewing sludge.

Our birthright is the freedom to express

our views, even when they contradict the values

we proclaim. Patriots and scoundrels are just

two brothers united in the faith that we must choose,

according to our lights, what best defines

a vision of America in these dark times.