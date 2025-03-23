United We'll Stand
Today's poem is United We'll Stand by Robert Petrillo. It is read by Arisa White.
United We'll Stand
The Rod & Gun Club members stand to pledge
allegiance to a principled idea. They've sworn
an oath they do not lightly take and yet allege
a slate of lies that threaten and have torn
the fabric of our common flag. These mostly men
whose iron backs and calloused hands would dredge
a swamp in search of truth have sunk into a fen
misled by phony prophets spewing sludge.
Our birthright is the freedom to express
our views, even when they contradict the values
we proclaim. Patriots and scoundrels are just
two brothers united in the faith that we must choose,
according to our lights, what best defines
a vision of America in these dark times.