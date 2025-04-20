Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Poems from Here

Fountains and Shadows

Published April 20, 2025 at 10:30 AM EDT

Today's poem is Fountains and Shadows by Bill Schulz. It is read by Gibson Fay-LeBlanc.

Fountains and Shadows

You seek comfort, I know, but
your mother's gone

and her house, a tiny widow's
cottage, hides in a bed

of bittersweet, rosemary,
and the slight shadow

of a passing crow.

Oh, how this house
would glow every morning.

When you say good-bye
the sun is up and flocks

of quiet birds cloud the sky.

And this is where our road turns,
by the lake like a mirage

under an autumn sky,
fish so hungry they're

frenzied following a spray
of mayflies, where once you said

Poppy, Poppy look!
It's a fountain of day.

Poems from Here