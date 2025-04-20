Fountains and Shadows
Today's poem is Fountains and Shadows by Bill Schulz. It is read by Gibson Fay-LeBlanc.
Fountains and Shadows
You seek comfort, I know, but
your mother's gone
and her house, a tiny widow's
cottage, hides in a bed
of bittersweet, rosemary,
and the slight shadow
of a passing crow.
Oh, how this house
would glow every morning.
When you say good-bye
the sun is up and flocks
of quiet birds cloud the sky.
And this is where our road turns,
by the lake like a mirage
under an autumn sky,
fish so hungry they're
frenzied following a spray
of mayflies, where once you said
Poppy, Poppy look!
It's a fountain of day.