Today's poem is Fountains and Shadows by Bill Schulz. It is read by Gibson Fay-LeBlanc.

Fountains and Shadows

You seek comfort, I know, but

your mother's gone

and her house, a tiny widow's

cottage, hides in a bed

of bittersweet, rosemary,

and the slight shadow

of a passing crow.

Oh, how this house

would glow every morning.

When you say good-bye

the sun is up and flocks

of quiet birds cloud the sky.

And this is where our road turns,

by the lake like a mirage

under an autumn sky,

fish so hungry they're

frenzied following a spray

of mayflies, where once you said

Poppy, Poppy look!

It's a fountain of day.