Today's poem is an excerpt from the poem Celestial Earth by Barbaria Maria. It is read by Julia Bouwsma.

Celestial Earth [Excerpt]

We sit on the wooden bench as if we're

underneath the stars. But we're in them.

Within and amongst them. Not to mention planets,

galaxies, space on all sides of the Earth as she spins.

Our small voices whisper questions and possibilities.

You tap one foot to discourage an approaching beetle.

We're here, bathed in space and stars.

Great Blue Heron barks, gliding in grace, a shadow

along the low tide's edge. Here we are.

When we are is anyone's guess.

What if congress began its sessions

with a silent acknowledgement, a deep bow

to the Earth. No national pledge, no thumping of greatness

and war but a moment to notice we're all moving

on the planet as it moves in space that is also moving.

We move with the ground we stand on. Everything is moving.

We're in space. Everyone is moving.

Can we stop talking and find the balance?

The cosmos surrounds and cradles us. Rocks us

in the subtle spinning, rotating revolution of life.

Earth, our prolific love. Mother juice flowing.

Suckle the blessing, soft pump and pull.

Suckle the longing, tender honor.

Suckle the fulfillment. Offer it.

Free her from our false supremacy.

Music provided by Chris Moore and Storyblocks.