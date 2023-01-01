Host Sarah Tuttle provides a new variety of pieces each week: familiar favorites, new discoveries, voices high and low, and ensembles large and small.

Sarah Tuttle

The program features performances from established soloists and newer artists alike, including Thomas Hampson, Luciano Pavarotti, Jessye Norman, Anne Sofie von Otter, Timothy Fallon, Leandro Marziotte, and Jamie Barton. Listeners can also look forward to choral performances from ensembles like Stile Antico, Cantus, The King's Singers, The Sixteen, and The Robert Shaw Festival Singers.

Motets, madrigals, and masses to beloved Lieder, traditional Spirituals, and the song of today - an ever-changing variety of stories and songs can be heard on Songbook.