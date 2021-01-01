SoundBites
Sunday Nights at 7:00 pm Thru July 26
SoundBites is a new kind of storytelling series produced by Frontier Studios, the new non-profit arm of Frontier in Brunswick that expands our work as a community connector/curator/catalyst. With a dedicated theme tying each Bite together, the night will feature regional Moth StorySlam Champions and locals sharing true tales.
Sponsored by Allagash Brewing, Toad&Co, The Press Hotel, Downeast Pension Services, and Maine Public. More information about SoundBites, including how to attend a live storytelling event, is at soundbitesme.org.
