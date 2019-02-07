A Transylvanian Grill

Kimberly Curry loves to come back to her native state of Maine as much as she loves traveling the world! After the Peace Corps, she fulfilled that reverse wanderlust by returning home to Maine to work in the nonprofit world. Currently, she is the Director of Community Relations at Goodwill Northern New England where she is proud to promote the good will of Goodwill. When Kimberly is not in her art studio painting with watercolors or beeswax, she is making popovers in her kitchen. She has not won any prizes for storytelling (yet) but when she was in kindergarten her drawing of a giant sheep made her the winner of a school wide contest. She has hungered for more ever since.