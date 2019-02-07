"Black Comedy" Means Many Things

Ben Cunningham won Boston’s 2017 Big Mouth Off Story Slam at Somerville Theatre. He has also won Boston’s Big Mouth Off Story Slam 2011. Ben was chosen to represent Massmouth in the sold-out Boston vs. Philly Story Slam at Philadelphia’s Book and Science Festival, and he was a guest storyteller at Massmouth’s 2012 BigMouthOff at Coolidge Corner Theatre hosted by WGBH’S Tony Kahn. Ben has also performed at The Fuller Craft Museum, The Norman Rockwell Museum, and The Institute of Contemporary Art Boston.