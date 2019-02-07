© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
SoundBites logo
SoundBites

"Black Comedy" Means Many Things

Published February 7, 2019 at 3:52 PM EST
ben_cunningham_oct_2018.jpg

Ben Cunningham won Boston’s 2017 Big Mouth Off Story Slam at Somerville Theatre.   He has also won Boston’s Big Mouth Off Story Slam 2011. Ben was chosen to represent Massmouth in the sold-out Boston vs. Philly Story Slam at Philadelphia’s Book and Science Festival, and he was a guest storyteller at Massmouth’s 2012 BigMouthOff at Coolidge Corner Theatre hosted by WGBH’S Tony Kahn. Ben has also performed at The Fuller Craft Museum, The Norman Rockwell Museum, and The Institute of Contemporary Art Boston.   

SoundBites
Stay Connected