Compassion Is the Solution

Katie Rutherford mostly tells stories in the form of grant writing or to a small group of friends around her sister’s fire pit. However, she has performed live during a pretend Moth StorySlam game with her niece and nephew. When she is not spending her time working as a professional fundraiser (for a cause that is very important to her), you’ll find Katie getting extremely fired up about politics, enjoying a nice glass of wine, running, paddle boarding, or fulfilling a pact she made with her niece to always agree to a surprise dance in the streets in the style of La La Land.