Hiking Mount Katahdin

Bree Candland is a teacher, traveler, music lover, and animal enthusiast. A proud alumna of Bowdoin College, she has taught social studies at Mt. Ararat High School in Topsham since 2001. She studied abroad in Namibia in 1999, attended Bangor Theological Seminary in Portland, and earned an MA in Theology in 2011. Bree started writing whatbreesees.com nearly seven years ago to document her extensive concert-going experiences. Bree adores her orange tabby cats, Nelson Mandela and Margaret Thatcher, loves the beach, and stops to pet every dog in her path (after asking for permission, of course). She has never told a story on stage before, because captive classrooms of 15-year-olds don’t fully count.