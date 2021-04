Samuel James is an award-winning songwriter, one of the world’s most innovative guitar players, and a Moth-featured storyteller. He brings all of this to his live performances, which can be part theater concert, part stomping-on-the-porch dance party, and part stand-up comedy. He was born the last in a long line of performers, including dancers, story tellers, choir singers, jazz pianists, and porch-stomping guitar thumpers dating back to the 1800s.