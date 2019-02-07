Hotel Room Raid

Adriana Salerno, associate professor at Bates College, earned her undergraduate degree in her home country of Venezuela. Adriana was also the creator and a writer for the PhD + epsilon blog, writing about the experiences and challenges of an early-career mathematician. Adriana is committed to increasing the representation of minorities and women in the mathematical sciences, and she recently served as Visiting Mathematician at the Mathematical Association of America’s headquarters in Washington, D.C., in 2016.