The Big Green Slide

Matthew Dicks is an internationally bestselling author. When he isn’t writing, Matthew fills his time as an elementary school teacher, a professional storyteller, a wedding DJ, a minister, a blogger, and a life coach. Matthew is a 36-time Moth StorySLAM champion and six-time GrandSLAM champion who has been featured on the Moth Radio Hour and This American Life. He’s the co-founder and artistic director of Speak Up, a Hartford-based storytelling organization.

Matthew lives in Newington, Connecticut. He’s married to friend and fellow teacher, Elysha, and they have two children, Clara and Charlie. He grew up in the small town of Blackstone, Massachusetts, where he made a name for himself by dying twice before the age of 18 and becoming the first student in his high school to be suspended for inciting riot upon himself.