The Mystery of an Uncle's Murder

Donna Galluzzo began her career as a third grade teacher in the South Bronx, New York City. Since then, she’s lived and worked in Washington, D.C.; Toronto, Canada; and (gratefully) Maine. Donna’s employment history has been as varied as the places she's called home; she’s worked in education, finance, advocacy, media arts, and HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment. In December 2012, she and her wife were one of the first couples to legally marry in the state of Maine after Donna wooed her spouse with a shared love of iceberg lettuce. Donna currently lives in Portland’s Arts District with her wife and their adorable Goldendoodle, Teddy.

