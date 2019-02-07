Waxing for a Cross-Country Wedding

Janice O’Rourke has had a winding road kind of life. She grew up in New Jersey helping her mother learn lines to Neil Simon plays. She performed all of A Chorus Line to the living room couch whenever the house was empty (one time getting a fat lip on the side of the coffee table during “At the Ballet”). Janice worked as an actor and singer songwriter for many years in New York City, as well as in Maine. Janice now works at L.L. Bean, where she designs and delivers senior leader development and organizational learning. She and her photographer husband, Darren Setlow, are raising two boys and a dog to be outsiders through and through.