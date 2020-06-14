Experience Maturity

Kevin Gallagher is a psychotherapist by day, listening to the stories of life. But in the evenings, he freelances as a storyteller, battling the curse of the Irish: the gift of gab and the misery of insecurity. He lives in Vermont and is blessed with a cat and a partner, Michael and Blossom (you figure who is who); they provide much of the laundry and housework that complete his fulfilling life. Kevin has been a been a Moth GlandSLAM Champion twice and is the co-founder of “Say It Forward Productions”, linking non-profits and storytelling for fundraising and community involvement.