Burger Queen

Danusia Trevino is an actress and a storyteller. Born and raised in Poland, she toured the United States and Europe with the New York City punk band, FUR. As an actress, she was recently seen in The Pink Chair with The Wooster Group and wrote and performed her own solo show Wonder Bread at the Edinburgh Frineg Festival and New York Theaters. She was a part of the New York Literary Salon, Women of Letters at Joe’s Pub, and This Alien Nation (also at Joe’s Pub), and appeared and Cornelius Street Café’s Liar Show. She is a Moth double GrandSLAM winner and a regular on the Moth Main Stage.