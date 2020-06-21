Love in Foxboro

Matthew Dicks is an award-winning elementary school teacher, an internationally best-selling author, the humor columnist for Seasons Magazine, and an advice columnist for Slate Magazine. He is a 40-time Moth StorySLAM champion and a 6-time Moth GrandSLAM champion. He is the founder and artistic director of Speak Up, a Hartford based storytelling organization. In addition to performing, he teaches storytelling and communication around the world, is a wedding DJ, a playwright, a minister, a stand-up comic, and life coach. He loves ice cream cake, golf, tickling his children, staring at his wife, and not sleeping.